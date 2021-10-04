WhatsApp & Facebook Down LIVE Updates: Platforms Down For More Than 3 Hours

Late Monday night, the social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook as well as Messenger was hit with a suspected global outage as the firm’s entire network of services were disrupted, and abruptly went offline. The issue with Facebook was experienced worldwide. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht was quoted as saying that the social media giant had encountered a technical glitch in its border gateway protocol routes known as the BGP that routes the path to deliver internet traffic.

Facebook took to its official Twitter handle to inform that it was aware of the global outage and was working to get the services up and running as quickly as possible. While Facebook could not load for the users worldwide, Instagram on October 4 flashed the 5xx Server Error message. The outage also hit the virtual reality arm, Oculus.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

The disruption in the Facebook website, as well as WhatsApp, was first noted at around 9 PM, India time, as the page for the social media site could not load for users globally. Users poured in the complaints about the outage on micro-blogging site Twitter and tagged Facebook.