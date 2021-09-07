WhatsApp Emoji Reaction Spotted During Development; Soon To Bring Chat Bubble For IOS

WhatsApp was reported to be working on Instagram-like message reactions later last month. The feature will allow users on the platform to react to text messages with the help of emojis. Recently, a screenshot has surfaced online that indicates how the feature might look like when it is launched.

Additionally, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new chat bubble feature for users on iOS. Keep reading to know more about the latest features that will roll out to WhatsApp in near future.

WhatsApp message reaction spotted during development

Feature tracker WABetaInfo reported later last month that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to react to messages with emojis. Now, they have shared a screenshot of how the WhatsApp message reaction feature will look like when launched. According to the screenshot in a report, it looks like a message has received multiple reactions with different emojis. The report also suggests that message reactions on the platform will not be anonymous, and everyone in the conversation will be able to see the reactions and who sent them.

Additionally, any emoji can be used to react to a message. The report also mentions that "even if the screenshot was taken from a version of WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp is working on bringing message reactions on WhatsApp beta for Android as well." The image shared below is the screenshot in the report, which clearly shows the reactions received on a message, and the total number of reactions is shown on the right side of emojis, i.e. 7.

WhatsApp Chat Bubbles redesign for iOS beta testers

Redesigned chat bubbles for the Android beta of WhatsApp were spotted as early as June 2021. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on a redesign for iOS beta testers as well. The new chat bubbles will be rounded, larger than the older ones and come with a new green colour. The report by WABetaInfo says that the new chat bubbles for iOS WhatsApp beta testers are modern looking and the interface offers a better user experience. Recently, WhatsApp also released a new feature to allow users to transfer chat history from iPhone to Samsung phones.