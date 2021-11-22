WhatsApp Rolls Out 2 New Security Features In India: Flash Calls & Message Level Reporting

WhatsApp has come up with two new features to protect users' privacy. The new features are called message level reporting and flash calls. While the former will help a user report suspicious accounts by reporting a particular message, the latter will be added as a part of the registrations procedure on WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp update will improve the safety of users on the platform.

Besides the new security features, WhatsApp has been working on end-to-end encrypted chat backups for a while now. Initially, the feature was spotted in August 2021, which there have been several reports about it since then. Recently, WhatsApp launched the End-to-end Encrypted Backup in the latest WhatsApp Messenger for both Android and iOS. Using the feature, users will be able to encrypt their backup stores on Google Drive or iCloud so that they cannot be accessed by others. Stay tuned for more information on WhatsApp new features and other technology news.

WhatsApp flash calls and message level reporting features rolling out to users

The flash calls feature on WhatsApp will verify the user's phone number with the help of an automated call. The user verification is conducted when a new user downloads WhatsApp and verifies a phone number for registering on the platform. The Flash calls feature will eliminate the older SMS verification. It is important to note that the feature is currently available for Android users. However, it might be launched for iOS devices soon as WhatsApp tries to provide a similar experience across both platforms. WhatsApp claims that the feature is safer than SMS verification as all the process happens from within the application.

The second feature is called message level reporting. It allows users to report a WhatsApp account by flagging or marking a particular message. By long-pressing on a message, WhatsApp users can either block or report a user. Currently, users can block an account by going to the report option situated in the three-dot menu on the top right corner of the screen. The message level reporting will help WhatsApp in figuring out any malicious activity caused by an account through a message as users will be able to pin a message while reporting.

Image: PTI