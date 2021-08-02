WhatsApp rolls out animated sticker pack named after Billie Eilish; Here’s how to download

As the American singer Billie Eilish launches her new studio album called Happier Than Ever, WhatsApp has launched a new Billie Eilish sticker pack. WhatsApp announced the launch of its new animated sticker pack via Twitter, where they have uploaded an animated video, which contains snippets from Billie Eilish's new track. The name of the sticker pack is also Happier Than Ever. Keep reading to know more about the sticker pack, how to download and the size of the pack.

WhatsApp launches Billie Eilish animated sticker pack

The newly launched Billie Eilish animated sticker pack cannot be downloaded like some other animated sticker packs on WhatsApp. Instead, one needs to go to open a special link in order to download it. The special link provided by WhatsApp is mentioned below and a user can double click on it, and then select 'Open in new tab' to go to the link. When opening through a smartphone, the link directly opens the download page for the new WhatsApp sticker pack. The sticker pack hardly occupies any space on a smartphone, with its size being 1.2MB.

Billie Eilish's new music video was premiered on YouTube on July 30, 2021. Since then, the five-minute video has over nine million views. In the recent past, Billie has emerged as one of the most popular singers in not only America but globally. Some of her previous hits include Therefore I Am, which has over 175 million views and Lost Cause, which has over 64 million views on YouTube.

How to download the Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever sticker pack

Go to the link https://wa.me/stickerpack/HappierThanEver

A message will appear on the screen saying "Open this link on your mobile device to view the Happier Than Ever sticker pack"

Click on 'Open WhatsApp'

Click on the download button

Once the Billie Eilish animated sticker pack is downloaded, it will show alongside other sticks packs and animated sticks on WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches new sticker packs every now and then. Whether they are designed on the occasion of a festival or designed after a famous pop star, the WhatsApp sticker packs are a fun yet meaningful way to communicate emotions. Recently, WhatsApp launched sticker packs in collaboration with World Health Organization which conveyed support amid pandemics. Among other sticker packs launched by WhatsApp are Earth Day 2021 sticker packs and Ramadan sticker packs.