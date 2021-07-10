WhatsApp 'Upload Quality' Feature Spotted In Beta Testing, Might Launch Soon

Sharing images and videos over WhatsApp often creates a problem as the popular messaging application reduces the size of images and videos, which results in the loss of quality. However, this problem might be resolved soon. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on a feature that enables users to send images and videos without compressing them. It would not only avoid the loss of detail in images but also allow users to send clear and crisp videos over the platform. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

HD photos and videos are coming on WhatsApp beta for Android in a future update 🔥

You'll be able to configure the upload quality for photos and videos in WhatsApp Chats Settings.

These settings work for chats, groups, broadcast lists and they won't be applied to status updates. pic.twitter.com/tMJCHYkvTT — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 9, 2021

WhatsApp 'upload quality' feature spotted for both images and videos

By using the feature, a WhatsApp user will be able to select from three options: Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver. The images of the feature are screenshots of Android devices using the upload quality feature. The feature will roll out for both videos and images sent over WhatsApp. WABetaInfo has recently spotted both the features which are currently under development and testing has been enabled for beta users. The publisher also reports that these features are being developed for WhatsApp's Android app first, however, an iOS version will not be far behind as WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging service. WABetaInfro also adds that these settings will work for chats, groups, and broadcast lists. However, they would not be applied to status updates.

At present, users need to send content via Document form to avoid data loss

Currently, if a user wants to share an image in its original size (to avoid data loss), the image has to be sent in document format. Video up to 100Mb can also be sent using the document format available on WhatsApp, however, the size limit is too small for certain scenarios. The upload quality feature is necessary as more and more users are using digital services to communicate and share data with each other. WaBetaInfo keeps spotting such WhatsApp developments and informs the users about them ahead of the public launch. Another feature that was recently spotted was multi-device support, which has also been confirmed by WhatsApp owner Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

IMAGE: PIXABAY