WhatsApp will allow users to send images as sticker on the app, feature under development

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send images as stickers on the platform. Until now, users had to use a number of third-party applications to do so. The feature is reported to be under development and will be available in a beta update in the future. However, WhatsApp is currently not working on the feature for mobile operating systems namely Android and iOS.

According to a report by WABetaInfo published on September 16, 2021, the new WhatsApp image conversion feature was spotted in WhatsApp Desktop Beta 2.2137.3. That means that the feature is being developed for the WhatsApp Web Client. When the feature will be available for beta testing, testers will see a new sticker icon next to the captain bar. Upon selection of the new sticker icon, the image being sent will be sent as a sticker.

The new image to sticker conversion feature might roll out for mobile apps as well

As and when the feature rolls out, it will turn out to be very useful as it instantly allows a user to convert an image into a sticker. Previously, a user needed to do so using third-party applications. As with other WhatsApp features, the WhatsApp image conversion might be available on Android and iOS devices as well. In the past, WhatsApp has tried to provide an identical experience on both its web client and mobile application.

WhatsApp stickers are very popular on the platform as they allow users to share emotions and feelings easily. Using the in-app sticker library, users can download and add new stickers to their collection and send it to their family and friends. Most recently, WhatsApp also introduced a Money Heist-inspired sticker pack, which was launched along with the fifth season of Money Heist, a popular Netflix series.

WhatsApp iOS beta introduces new video controls feature

Another report states that the messaging platform might be working on new video controls. The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.21.190.11 update which is currently rolling out. The feature will allow WhatsApp users on iOS to mute videos before sending them and view the size and duration of the videos as well. There also seems to be a redesigned toggle that will allow users to convert the video into GIFs. Starting September 17, 2021, the feature will be available for iOS beta testers.

