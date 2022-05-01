WhatsApp Working On Quick Status Replies Like Instagram: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to react to other users' statuses. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp Status is the equivalent of Instagram Story - it can be seen by all the people who have saved the user's contact number and viewers can react by sending text messages as well. However, unlike Instagram, there is no option to send a quick reaction to WhatsApp Status, not until now.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a new feature. The feature will provide users with the ability to send quick reactions to WhatsApp Status. The feature will come out as an interactive way to react to WhatsApp statuses.\Such a feature already exists on Instagram, where users can swipe upwards from the bottom of the display to react to a Story with the help of a few emojis.

Quick status reaction spotted in WhatsApp Desktop

The report from WABetaInfo does not include any information about the customisation of quick emoji reactions. However, the report does mention that there will be eight emojis in totality. As seen in a screenshot shared by the publication, the available emojis are heart-eyes, laughing with tears, surprised, sad with a single tear, joined hands, clapping, party-popper, and the 100 marks emoji.

It is important to note that the screenshot shared by the publication is from a beta version of WhatsApp Desktop, and not from WhatsApp for Android or iOS. However, since WhatsApp tries to provide a uniform experience across all the platforms, there is a good chance that the mobile version of the application will receive this feature as well.

In related news, WhatsApp has released a new promotional offer for users. Eligible users will get Rs. 11 cashback every time they use WhatsApp Payments to send money to an eligible user. One user can receive Rs. 11 cashback up to three times by sending money to three different contacts on the platform.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is rolling out the support for 32 participants in a group voice call. The feature was announced with WhatsApp Communities last week and is finally making its way to devices. Along with the large group calls, the instant messaging platform is also adding an updated design for voice message bubbles and other improvements. Stay tuned for more WhatsApp updates and other tech news.