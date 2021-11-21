WhatsApp Working On 'Reaction Notifications' Feature Similar To Instagram: Reports

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp was previously reported to be working on message reactions. In a latest WhatsApp update, the platform has been spotted testing the message reaction notifications for its Android application. The message reaction feature is also found on Meta's social media platform called Instagram. Using the feature, the viewers of a message can react to it by selecting the desired emoji. Message reactions provide users with emoji shortcuts to react to a message, which is more convenient and time-saving.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the message reaction notifications are being tested in the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.21.24.8. Initially, WhatsApp did not plan to notify the users about message reactions. But in due course, WhatsApp started working on message reaction notifications for both its applications on iOS and Android. Since the feature is not out yet, users might have to wait for some more time for the WhatsApp reaction notifications feature.

Users will be able to toggle message reaction notifications on or off from settings

As and when the message reaction notifications are available on WhatsApp, users will be able to toggle notification settings from within the application. As the users can apply different settings for personal and group chats on the platform, they will also be able to apply different settings for personal and group message reaction notifications. It means that if the users want, they can turn on the message reaction notifications from personal chats and keep the notifications from group chats off. It is important to note that Meta's social media platform Instagram notifies users when someone reacts to their message.

According to a previous report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp might roll out the message reaction feature soon. Once available, the feature will allow users to react with messages using emoji icons. While a user can already reply to a message by sending an emoji, message reactions provide a convenient alternative to the same. The feature might be similar to how it is implemented on Instagram and Facebook Messenger, wherein a user can tap and hold on a message to open the available emoji reactions and select the required one. Stay tuned for more technology news.

