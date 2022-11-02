Will Trump's Account On Twitter Reinstated After US Midterms? Here's What Elon Musk Says

Billionaire and the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has implemented several changes to the microblogging social networking platform since he acquired it on October 28. One such change was evident from the announcement of his plans to reinstate the accounts of the users who were banned for life for breaking the rules of Twitter.

Musk had stated following the acquisition that he planned to abolish the permanent bans on Twitter. Following the implementation, Musk intends to restore the accounts of high-profile individuals, including the account of former US President Donald Trump. Individuals get banned on the platform for violating certain Twitter policies. However, in a recent tweet, Musk revealed that the implementation of such a step will not be possible until “at least a few more weeks.”

Banned Twitter accounts including Trump’s will not be reinstated until after the US midterm elections at least, Musk has said. It is to mention that Trump was removed from Twitter after the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

What are Musk’s plans on reinstating banned account?

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote stated that the people who were “de-platformed” from Twitter for violating the microblogging platform’s rules will not be allowed back “until we have a clear process for doing so.”

Moreover, Musk stated that he had met civil rights and activist leaders about his intentions regarding the implementation of his ideas for Twitter. Meanwhile, Donald Trump will not have his account back on Twitter before the midterm US elections.

Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Additionally, Musk informed that in order to implement his idea of re-instating the banned accounts on Twitter, he is assembling a content moderation council that would guide decision-making on user bans and policing of the microblogging platform. According to his tweet, the council will include representatives with “widely divergent views.” Furthermore, the moderation council will “include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence,” Musk wrote.