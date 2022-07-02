YouTube Introduces Three Changes To Curb The Cases Of Comment Spam; Details Here

Last year, several YouTubers uploaded videos about how scanners are impersonating them to trick people. Popular creators like MKBHD posted a video on their YouTube channel explaining how the problem is growing and what kind of impact can it have through channels that have millions of subscribers. Anyways, to curb the comment scam cases, YouTube has released a couple of new tools.

YouTube released three changes to curb comments spam

Going forward, the YouTube channels will now be able to hide their subscriber counts. As the policy comes into place, scammers will not be able to disguise themselves as popular YouTubers as viewers can cross-check the subscriber count. If it's a fake account or a scammer, it would not have as many subscribers as the original creator, perhaps no subscribers at all.

The second major change that has taken place is that the content-sharing platform is putting a limit on the number of special characters that can be used to create a channel's name. It has been seen that scammers try to imitate the channel name by putting in special characters so that it appears like the original channel. Hence, putting a limit reduces the options that bad actors have.

The third change is something that creators can access as a feature. YouTubers will now be able to activate advanced comment moderation for comments on their Channel. The feature can be enabled by enabling 'increase strictness' in the Settings section of a YouTube channel. Combined, these three changes should help reduce YouTube comments spam cases.

Recently, YouTube released a Corrections feature

Most recently, YouTube launched a new feature called Corrections tor creators. As the name suggests, the feature allows YouTube creates to fix errors in the description of their published videos. It could be a typo, an update to what was said in the video or any other piece of information that the creator might feel to rectify or update in their videos.

When creators make changes to their published videos, the changes will be reflected via info cards in the description. Essentially, the feature lets creators provide any clarifications or updates to their videos without them having to refilm and reupload the videos to YouTube, which takes a lot of time. Google has also added the method to add corrections to a video in a support post and in a video on the YouTube creator insider channel.