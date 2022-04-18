YouTube To Roll Out Shorts Player In Tablets & Desktops In Phased Manner; Details Inside

Tech giant YouTube is in the process of adding new features to its short-form video experience Shorts. Going forward, YouTube Shorts, along with the Shorts player, will be available for access on more devices including tablets. Additionally, creators will also be able to use a small segment from other videos while creating new videos. Keep reading to know more about the YouTube Shorts update.

In the official blog post, YouTube stated that the company is commencing the phased rollout of a feature that will allow creators to use a 1-5 second segment from any eligible YouTube video or Shorts in the creation of new original Shorts content. To use the feature, creators have to tap on 'Create' and select 'Cut' from the remix options. From there, users will be able to sample a segment of the video to use in their content.

YouTube will link the original video

Additionally, YouTube also mentioned in the post that every time a creator uses a segment of a video uploaded by another creator, the new video formed will have a link that redirects to the original video. Redirecting to the original video will allow users to grab audience creators have not tapped earlier. Furthermore, getting a clip from their video used in another will make their content reach more users as well. This feature is reportedly arriving to iOS in the coming weeks and on Android devices in over a year.

YouTube also mentions that it is extending the Shorts experience and player to the web (desktop and mobile browsers) and tablets. The social media major also stated in the blog post that "we're expanding the Shorts player across these surfaces because it provides the best experience for viewing short-form content." The feature has been available in the main YouTube app for a long time now, and it is now coming to the web application as well.

YouTube testing Timed Reactions

In a related development, YouTube is testing a new feature called Timed Reactions. As a part of the reaction, YouTube users will be able to react to a specific moment in a video. Currently, users can like or dislike a video - but it is visible for the whole video. With YouTube Timed Reactions, users will be able to react to moments of a video, while watching the video, that they like the most. Stay tuned for more social media news.