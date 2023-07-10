'Zuck Is A...': Elon Musk Escalates Rivalry With Zuckerberg Over META's Threads Platform

As Twitter owner and Meta CEO have been targeting each other after the launch of Threads, Elon Musk in his latest foul-mouthed tweet called Mark Zuckerberg a 'cuck'. Thread, the new social media app which was launched on July 6, has become a direct rival to Musk’s microblogging app. As per reports, the app is now set to reach 100 million downloads.

This comes in response to Zuckerberg's reaction to deprecating messages about the twitter chief. The official Threads account of the restaurant chain Wendy's on Saturday posted: "Hey @Zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol," to which the Facebook CEO reacted with a cry laughing emoji. However, the Twitter owner replied to the screenshot saying, “Zuck is a cuck.” It is to mention that “Cuck” is a derogatory term used to describe a servile man.

Musk's comment has garnered mixed reactions. While some Twitter users have been appalled by his tweet, others said they initially thought it had come from a parody account.

Twitter or Threads? The game is on!

Within a day or two, Threads has snagged more than 30 million users after its launch on July 5, giving Twitter's CEO a setback. The social media platform has witnessed disarray as staffers are fired en masse, long-standing features like blue-check verification, and the billionaire publicly changes company policies. Recently launched Threads has been featured to work with Instagram and has already witnessed users who’ve jumped ship in the wake of Twitter’s chaotic transition.

Twitter CEO Musk has gone all in to do the damage control and threatened to sue Threads’ parent company, Meta Platforms, a day after the launch. Musk’s Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro has sent a letter to the Meta CEO in which they have accused the company of intentionally creating a copycat platform. Spiro wrote that Meta intentionally hired former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” he added. However, according to the Meta spokesperson, " No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”