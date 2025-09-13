5 Bioluminescence Aka Glow-in-the-Dark Beaches In India You Must Travel To Atleast Once

India’s coastline is dotted with scenic beaches, but only a few sights are as enchanting as Bioluminescence, a natural glow produced by microscopic marine organisms called Dinoflagellates. When disturbed by waves or footsteps, these plankton emit a sparkling blue light, creating a magical scene after sunset. When water waves cause movements, these elements emit an ethereal blue glow, turning the shore into a natural wonder, making it glow in the dark. Here are 5 beaches in India where you can catch the surreal spectacle.

Tsunami Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Located near the uninhabited Middle Andaman Island, Tsunami Island is a haven for bioluminescence. During the night, the shore sparkles with a surreal blue glow. The best time to witness bioluminescence in the Andaman Islands is from November to February, when the weather is peaceful and plankton activity is high. Dark moon nights with clear skies and calm waters offer the best viewing conditions.

Keri Beach, Goa

Goa is widely known for its vibrant nightlife and beaches, but Keri Beach (also known as Querim Beach) stands out for a different reason. Located in the northern part of Goa, it offers a quieter, more peaceful atmosphere compared to its bustling counterparts. At night, the waters here sometimes glow with a striking blue light, caused by the same dinoflagellates that are found in the Andaman region. The bioluminescence is most visible during the monsoon season, making Keri Beach a hidden gem for night-time explorers.

Anjarle Beach, Maharashtra

Anjarle Beach, located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, is one of the lesser-known spots where bioluminescence can be observed. This relatively secluded beach is a fantastic place to enjoy the peacefulness of nature, and when night falls, the shores are often lit up by bioluminescent plankton. Anjarle’s serene atmosphere and glowing waters make it a great off-the-beaten-path destination.

Sonepur Beach, Orissa

Situated near the famous Chilika Lake in Orissa, Sonepur Beach is an emerging destination for bioluminescence sightings. This beach offers a tranquil retreat and is often less crowded compared to other well-known beaches in India. With its peaceful ambience and stunning natural beauty, Sonepur Beach is perfect for those seeking a unique nighttime experience.

Bangaram Island, Lakshwadeep