Published 08:21 IST, December 3rd 2024
5 Iconic Spiritual Sites To Visit In India
Check out the five spiritual tourism sites in India that you must visit before we enter 2025.
India's diverse landscapes would fall short of the number of Indian deities that exist. As we come closer to the end of 2024, why not make your last leisurely travel about the Land of Faith's most treasured religious sites, which are also a reflection of this south Asian nation's essence across its length and breadth. Check out the five such sites that you must visit before we enter into 2025.
Varanasi
Let’s start with the queen of them all: Varanasi. Situated on the banks of the holy Ganges, this city is older than your grandma’s stories. Known as the world’s oldest living city, Varanasi is where life and death dance in a sacred rhythm. Watch the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti and feel the magic of a place where spirituality meets raw, unfiltered reality.
Golden Temple, Amritsar
If peace could be bottled, it would be in Amritsar’s Golden Temple. This Sikh pilgrimage site is a glittering marvel that exudes serenity. The shimmering gold façade isn’t just for show – it’s an invitation to step into a space of deep meditation and reflection, where the soul finds solace in every prayer.
Tirupati
Devotees from all over flock to Tirupati, home of Lord Venkateshwara. This temple isn’t just about stunning architecture; it’s about devotion, rituals, and a bit of divine mystery. The waiting lines might test your patience; however, the internal solace one feels is worth the wait.
Bodh Gaya
Where did Buddha achieve enlightenment? Bodh Gaya. This UNESCO World Heritage site is the spiritual epicenter for Buddhists. The Mahabodhi Tree stands as a silent witness to the moment that changed the world – it’s a must-visit for anyone seeking enlightenment (or a peaceful escape from the chaos).
Kedarnath
Want to feel like you’re on top of the world? Kedarnath’s majestic temple, nestled in the Himalayan heights, offers a divine adventure. A trek through rugged terrain brings you to one of the holiest sites in Hinduism, surrounded by awe-inspiring views that make you feel like you’ve stepped into a postcard of serenity.
