5 Indian State Tourism Hotels That Can Give Luxury Resorts A Run for Their Money

Apart from witnessing unique sights and sampling the local food, one of the main focal points of any good holiday is a fabulous stay. Sure, comfort and cleanliness are the basic minimum, but who does not like a picturesque view from the window or balcony, or an exciting history?

Also Read: Essentials For Your Solo Trip And Tips To Keep In Mind

While luxury resorts and boutique hotels provide the same, they can also cost a pretty penny. But several government-run state tourism hotels can compete with more expensive accommodations without the high tariffs. While the accommodations are mostly used by government staff and officials, everyone can book a room in these stays, albeit they do it in advance as they get booked fast. Bookmark these for your next travel and enjoy a pleasant stay within budget.

KMVN Tourist Rest House, Chaukori, Uttarakhand

Source: KMVN

Pretty little cottages nestled in the valley surrounded by spectacular scenery, this rest house cannot be any more stunning. Each cottage provides modern amenities like hot and cold running water as well as a complimentary breakfast. Additionally, the cottages cum with a dining area, spacious bedroom, and glass windows to take in the view.

Government Guest House, Alappuzha, Kerala

Source: Travel and Leisure Asia

Exploring the backwaters of Kerala is a bucket-list-worthy experience, and a stay in this government guest house makes it even more worth it. It is widely considered to be one of the most well-maintained and clean government guest houses in the country, with spacious, air-conditioned rooms and a courteous staff.

MPT Betwa Retreat, Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Source: MPSTDC

Orccha is a truly hidden gem destination in Madhya Pradesh with its antique temples and beautiful, green landscape. The MPT Betwa Retreat is one of the best places to enjoy your stay in Orccha. The tastefully done cottages and tents on the banks of the river Betwa truly look like some expensive riverside resort with its rustic charm, stunning architecture, and even a swimming pool.

JKTDC Hotel Alpine, Pahalgam

Source: JKTDC

The quaint cottage in the middle of the valley is a traveler’s paradise. Every floor has a different theme with decor and furniture to match, and the food is simple to die for, with a variety that would put most restaurants to shame.

GTDC Farmagudi Residency, Ponda, Goa

Source: GTDC