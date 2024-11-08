5 Places You Must Visit In India With Your Children

India has a plethora of options when it comes to scenic destinations that'll strengthen those family ties with fun-filled memories. Have a look at what could be your next family vacation spot with winter winds blowing away the travel woes brought by the horrid weather induced by humidity.

Traverse though the golden age of Maharaja's when in Jaipur. Image credit: Pinterest

Jaipur

Jaipur’s palatial vibe isn’t just for your inner monarch. As you traverse through the 'Pink City', you'll realize that you're in for a regal experience beginning with your visit to the majestic Amer Fort. The happiness booster really starts kicking in from the moment you witness your little ones taking elephant rides. Next, wait tiil you enter the Jantar Mantar, considered a stargazer’s dream, meanwhile Jaipur's City Palace will have your little ones thinking they’re in the middle of a fairytale.

If you're looking an adrenaline push alongside your children. Rishikesh is an unmissable spot. Image credit: Unsplash

Rishikesh

If your kids are adrenaline junkies, Rishikesh is the ultimate destination. Beyond its spiritual vibe, this town offers white-water rafting, zip-lining, and trekking in the foothills of the Himalayas. Don’t forget the Laxman Jhula bridge for a thrilling walk above the Ganges.

Explore one of Coorg's expansive coffee plantations. Image credit: Pinterest

Coorg

Want to escape the hustle and bustle? Coorg’s coffee plantations offer a tranquil yet exciting retreat for the entire family. Go on nature walks, visit the Dubare Elephant Camp, and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of Abbey Falls. Your kids won’t want to leave (and neither will you).

Unravel the unperturbed beauty of Ooty. Image credit: Pinterest

Ooty

If you’re looking for a serene yet scenic spot, Ooty is the place. Ride the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway, explore botanical gardens, and take a boat ride on Ooty Lake. It’s the perfect blend of cool weather and chill vibes for kids to explore.

Visit the Taj Mahal during a winter's afternoon. Image credit: Unsplash

Agra