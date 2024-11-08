Published 19:54 IST, November 8th 2024
5 Places You Must Visit In India With Your Children
Check out these destinations across India from Jaipur to Agra that parents should take their children for a lifetime of memories.
India has a plethora of options when it comes to scenic destinations that'll strengthen those family ties with fun-filled memories. Have a look at what could be your next family vacation spot with winter winds blowing away the travel woes brought by the horrid weather induced by humidity.
Jaipur
Jaipur’s palatial vibe isn’t just for your inner monarch. As you traverse through the 'Pink City', you'll realize that you're in for a regal experience beginning with your visit to the majestic Amer Fort. The happiness booster really starts kicking in from the moment you witness your little ones taking elephant rides. Next, wait tiil you enter the Jantar Mantar, considered a stargazer’s dream, meanwhile Jaipur's City Palace will have your little ones thinking they’re in the middle of a fairytale.
Rishikesh
If your kids are adrenaline junkies, Rishikesh is the ultimate destination. Beyond its spiritual vibe, this town offers white-water rafting, zip-lining, and trekking in the foothills of the Himalayas. Don’t forget the Laxman Jhula bridge for a thrilling walk above the Ganges.
Coorg
Want to escape the hustle and bustle? Coorg’s coffee plantations offer a tranquil yet exciting retreat for the entire family. Go on nature walks, visit the Dubare Elephant Camp, and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of Abbey Falls. Your kids won’t want to leave (and neither will you).
Ooty
If you’re looking for a serene yet scenic spot, Ooty is the place. Ride the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway, explore botanical gardens, and take a boat ride on Ooty Lake. It’s the perfect blend of cool weather and chill vibes for kids to explore.
Agra
Okay, you’ve seen the Taj Mahal, but did you know the rest of Agra’s got some tricks up its sleeve? From the spooky, kid-friendly Fatehpur Sikri to the kid-friendly maze of the Agra Fort, history comes alive here in a way your young ones will never forget.
