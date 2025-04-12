5 Stays in Mussoorie Under ₹5,000 for a Perfect Summer Getaway

Mussoorie, often called the Queen of Hills, is one of the most popular hill stations in India. Located just 35 km from Dehradun, this charming destination offers lush green hills, colonial architecture, breathtaking views, and a refreshing break from the city heat. If you're planning a summer trip on a budget, here are five beautiful places to stay in Mussoorie under ₹5,000.

1. Jharipani Castle

Starting from ₹4,000 per night

Nestled on a hilltop, Jharipani Castle is a peaceful heritage property with stunning valley views. It features:

- A cozy baby lounge

- A rooftop terrace for morning tea or sunset views

- Ample parking space

- A luxurious jacuzzi

- Beautiful old-style facade

The on-site restaurant serves all meals including breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner. It’s perfect for couples and families looking for a calm, scenic stay without burning a hole in their pocket.

2. Hotel Padmini Niwas

Starting from ₹4,185 per night

A 150-year-old property located right on Mall Road, Padmini Niwas offers a unique mix of nature, history, and old-world architecture. Highlights include:

- Free car parking and Wi-Fi

- On-site restaurant and massage services

- Heritage-style rooms with peaceful surroundings

It’s a perfect family destination with easy access to Mussoorie’s main spots. The architecture and quiet vibe make it ideal for those who love slow travel and vintage stays.

Moustache Mussoorie:

Starting at ₹2,000/night, this vibrant hostel in the heart of Mussoorie offers cozy dorms and private rooms with stunning valley views. Its lively vibe attracts backpackers, with easy access to Mall Road. Recent reviews praise the friendly staff and clean facilities. Perfect for budget travelers seeking a social stay.

Notting Hill The Mall Mussoorie

Starting at ₹3,500/night, this boutique stay blends colonial charm with modern comforts near Mall Road. Guests love the serene ambiance and proximity to local eateries. Recent feedback highlights the warm hospitality and well-maintained rooms. Ideal for couples wanting a quaint retreat.

Fern Villas Landour

Starting at ₹4,000/night, these charming villas in tranquil Landour offer a peaceful escape with scenic Himalayan views. Recent online buzz appreciates the cozy interiors and personalized service. Great for families or groups seeking privacy. Reviews mention the homely vibe and proximity to nature trails.