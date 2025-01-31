A Repeat Triumph: Himachal Pradesh Named India’s Most Welcoming Region In 2025 For The Second Time

Travellers are increasingly drawn to authentic and immersive experiences shaped by exceptional hospitality and service.



For the second consecutive year, Himachal Pradesh has been named the Most Welcoming Region in India followed by Kerala and Goa. Bir emerges as the Most Welcoming City in India followed by Mararikulam and Leh. Homestays, apartments and resorts are among the most welcoming accommodation types for travellers in India after hotels.

Award evaluation

The award is unveiled based on over 360 million verified customer reviews, by Booking.com, which has also listed the 10 Most Welcoming Places in India and on Earth as part of the thirteenth edition of the Traveller Review Awards 2025.

The awards honor travel partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service and make travel experiences more memorable for travellers.

In 2025, a record-breaking 1.71 million partners are being recognised, an 16% increase compared to the year prior. This includes 1,711,539 accommodations, 1,329 rental car companies and 124 taxi providers. In India, 15,674 partners were awarded, including7919 in Homes (up from 13,348 properties in 2024).

Global leads