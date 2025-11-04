Agumbe To Chorla Ghats: This November, Visit These Offbeat Destinations In Western Ghats

The Western Ghats are not ordinary mountains. It is ancient and rugged terrain, adorned with lush tropical forests and breathtaking views, and November is an ideal time to explore these Ghats. The rugged terrain adorned with lush tropical forests, picturesque hill stations, cascading waterfalls, and a diverse range of flora and fauna stretches for more than 1500 kilometres along the western coast of the Indian subcontinent.

Here are some offbeat destinations in the Western Ghats to explore this month:

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur, Karnataka | Source: Pinterest

Far from the crowd, Chikmagalur is one of the most beautiful places in Karnataka. The endless rolling hills are not just pretty to look at, but also offer some of the best trekking opportunities.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe, Karnataka | Source: Pinterest

Agumbe, also known as the Cherrapunji of the South, is a rainforest haven. It's one of the great places for wildlife and nature photography. For the wildlife enthusiasts, this place is a paradise.

Biligiriranga Hills, Karnataka

Biligiriranga Hills, Karnataka | Source: Pinterest

This lesser-known hill range offers multiple activities that you can explore. You can go for trekking, wildlife or explore the local tribal culture. This place also offers numerous places where you can go off-roading.

Matheran, Maharashtra

Matheran, Maharashtra | Source: Pinterest

Matheran remains relatively untouched, which surprisingly offers numerous viewpoints, forest trails, and serene surroundings.

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

Bhandardara, Maharashtra | Source: Pinterest

This resort village in Maharashtra is known for its natural beauty and tourist attractions like waterfalls, lakes and trekking trails, and winter is the perfect time to explore this place.

Kemmangundi, Karnataka

Kemmangundi, Karnataka | Source: Pinterest

Located in the eastern part of the Western Ghats, Kemmangundi is a serene place with almost untouched hills and valleys. The place offers lush green landscapes, beautiful gardens and numerous trekking options.

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala | Source: Pinterest

This is an untouched wilderness, which is one of the least-visited national parks in India. It's quite known for its pristine rainforests and diverse flora and fauna.

Chorla Ghats, Goa

Chorla Ghats, Goa | Source: Pinterest