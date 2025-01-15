Assam Ranks 4th In The New York Times’ List Of 52 Places To Go In 2025

Assam , the “Land of the Red River and Blue Hills,” has recently been included in The New York Times’ list of 52 places to go in 2025.

Alongside destinations like Jane Austen’s England, the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, and the New York City Museum, Assam ranks 4th on the prestigious list.

The New York Times describes “Assam a hilly state near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh , which has long been a gateway to Northeast India, a remote, culturally distinct, and comparatively crowd-free region that hangs as if by a thread from the country’s mainland."

(Assam's world-famous tea gardens. Image: Poras Chaudhary)

Recently, the state has been receiving a lot of recognition at the national and international levels, particularly with the Charaideo Moidams, also known as the Pyramids of Assam, where royals were buried. These ancient burial mounds, built between the 13th and 19th centuries during the Ahom dynasty, have been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

(Kaziranga National Park. Image: Poras Chaudhary)

Considering adding Assam, India to your bucket list? The state offers a plethora of activities and experiences for all visitors. From Assam's world-famous tea gardens to Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, there’s something for everyone.