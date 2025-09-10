Botanix Resorts Expands to Nainital with Shivalaya Resort in the Kumaon Hills

Gurugram, 3 September 2025: Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd, dedicated to creating immersive eco-tourism experiences, has announced its latest destination, Shivalaya Resort by Botanix, in Ghorakhal, Bhowali, Nainital. The boutique resort, spread across 1.2 acres in the Kumaon hills, is designed as a tranquil haven for leisure travellers, wellness seekers, and corporate groups.

With 25 well-appointed rooms ranging from Deluxe and Executive Rooms to Premium Rooms, Luxury Suites, Deodar Suites, and spacious Deodar Family Suites, the resort features Panache, a multi-cuisine restaurant with seating for 50 guests indoors and 8 Alfresco, serving a mix of local Kumaoni flavours and global cuisines.

Mr. Atul Vashisth, Managing Director, Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd, said, “At Botanix, our vision is to create soulful sanctuaries that celebrate local landscapes and traditions. Shivalaya Resort by Botanix brings together Kumaon’s spiritual heritage, natural splendour, and authentic flavours, while staying true to Botanix’s ethos of warmth and sustainability amidst lush greenery.”

Shivalaya Resort by Botanix is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, which harmoniously combines modern comforts with serenity and the cultural essence of the Kumaon region. Surrounded by lush greenery, the resort offers some very unique experiences—from an aviary of exotic birds and an observation deck overlooking expansive valleys to indoor games, tranquil sit-out spaces, and immersive encounters with Kumaoni folk dances and village life—creating a seamless blend of leisure and cultural discovery.

Other amenities at the Hotel include a landscaped lawn, a versatile mini banquet cum conference hall for social gatherings and corporate events, a fully equipped gym, a heated covered swimming pool usable year-round, and a badminton court doubling as a multi-sport space.

The resort’s location makes it an ideal gateway to explore Kumaon’s cultural and spiritual heritage. It offers easy access to iconic attractions such as the revered Ghorakhal Golu Devta Temple, the world-renowned Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham, and the historic Kasar Devi Temple, celebrated for its cosmic energy and global connections with figures like Swami Vivekananda and Bob Dylan. Scenic escapes such as Gagar Snow Viewpoint, Shyamkhet Tea Gardens, and the region’s iconic lakes - Nainital, Bhimtal, Saat Tal, and Naukuchiatal - are all within easy reach. Guests can also explore heritage trails along Mukteshwar and Jageshwar Dham and experience authentic Kumaoni cuisine, including Aloo ke Gutke and Bal Mithai.

In line with Botanix Resorts’ growth strategy, Shivalaya Resort by Botanix is set to expand by 2026 with 20 additional rooms, a state-of-the-art banquet hall, and a sprawling party lawn – positioning it as a destination of choice for weddings, retreats, and social celebrations.

With this launch, Botanix Resorts continues its journey towards its larger goal of opening 11 botanical-themed resorts across North India, complementing its existing portfolio and reaffirming its mission of redefining hospitality through sustainable, wellness-driven escapes rooted in nature.

About Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd

Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd is dedicated to creating botanical-themed living experiences that deepen people's connection with nature. Whether through resorts, branded residences, or botanical retreats, Botanix projects are built on the pillars of sustainability, education, and wellness.