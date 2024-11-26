Britain's Storm Bert Disrupts Road, Air Travel: Safety Tips For Travellers

Britain remained on high alert after the second major storm of the season battered the country over the weekend, leaving at least two people dead and disrupting road and rail travel.

Several homes located in Engaland, and Wales have faced the wrath of floodwaters, leaving people on the-go with cancelled rail services. Storm Bert has caused heavy outpour coupled with strong winds of 80 mph. Certain localities even recorded 130 millimeters of rain, leaving rivers to overflow, and turning roads into pools.

According to an AP report, a man passed away after entering his Ford in Lancashire, England. Adding to the flood-concocted horror, a missing dog walker was found the same day near the Afon Conwy River in North Wales.

“Further flooding is sadly likely over the next few days as water levels rise in slower flowing rivers such as the Severn and the Ouse,” Environment Secretary Steve Reed told the House of Commons, citing an AP report.

Protective measures for travellers during floods

Avoid crossing flooded roads or exposed coastal areas.

Move to higher ground immediately if you are surprised by rising waters.

Stay alert for landslide warning signs, such as cracks in the ground or rumbling sounds.

Check the feasibility of planned routes before travelling and monitor local weather reports.

Prepare for extended power outages and communication disruptions.