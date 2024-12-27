Chinese Traveller Described Prayagraj As Land Of 'Fruit-Bearing Trees' In 644 CE

The world's largest religious gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela, will take place between January 13 - February 26 at Prayagraj, one of India's oldest city that attracted Chinese tourists for 1,400 years, according to Chinese historian Xuanzang's accounts.

In an official release, the Uttar Pradesh government spotlighted neighouring nation China's deep admiration for India's rich cultural heritage.

Xuanzang—also known as Hiuen Tsang—spent 16 years exploring India and documented Prayagraj's rich history in his renowned work, Si-Yu-Ki, the release said.

In 644 CE, he praised King Harshavardhana’s prosperous reign, highlighting Prayagraj’s land, favourable climate, and abundance of fruit-bearing trees. The historian described the people as humble, respectful, and deeply devoted to education, further cementing the city’s reputation as a cultural epicenter.