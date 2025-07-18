Delhi’s Chole Bhature Legends: 5 Iconic Places Every Foodie Must Visit At Least Once In A Lifetime!

New Delhi: Are you the one who recently shifted to Delhi for studies or a job, or are you just a traveller who's exploring his way out in Delhi's food market? Then this blog, my friend, is for you.

Delhi, the capital city of India, is not just known for its historic monuments and Lutyens's zones. The city, which is a fusion of old charm and new establishment, has a lot to offer, and one common factor that combines us all is food.

Yes, a lot can happen over food, and today we bring you some spicy information about Delhi's iconic chole bhature that are loved around the world and have been served over the generations.

#1. Paharganj's Iconic Sitaram Diwan Chand

The chole bhature served at Sitaram Diwan Chand shop is traditional and has been here for generations. The shop is serving Delhi's favrouite delicacy since 1950. Their crispy bhaturas are served with mildly spicy chole with onion salads on the side and are a must-try.

#2. Rohini's Shree Gopal Ji Chole Bhature Wale

There paneer stuffed Bhatura's with perfectly cooked Chole served with green chutney is the ultimate breakfast and a must try if you are going to that area.

#3. Chache Di Hatti, Kamla Nagar Market

Serving traditional chole-bhature since 1957, Chache Di Hatti is famous among bollywood celebs and politicians. Their iconic spicy chutney blends well with perfectly cooked chole and fluffy bharuta's.

#4. Rama Chole Bhature

This iconic shops serves one of the best chole bhature in town with high-flavors. Dine-in and takeaway options available. Rama's Chole Bhature are said to be Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's favrouite.

#5. Manohar Dhaba, Chandni Chowk