Diwali 2025: 10 Countries That Celebrate The Festival Of Light With Same Gusto As India

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in India. The day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20 in India.

During this festival, people come together to celebrate it with full enthusiasm. But did you know that this festival isn't limited to Indians alone? Here are 10 such countries where Diwali is celebrated with almost the same enthusiasm as in India.

Nepal

According to the publication of HeadOut, Diwali in Nepal is known as Tihar, which is celebrated for five days. People celebrate this festival in India and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh to seek their blessings.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka celebrates the festival of light with full enthusiasm. It is one of the main festivals of the Tamil community in the country, which is widely celebrated in the region of northern and eastern provinces.

Singapore

With the significant population of Indians in the country, Singapore's Diwali celebration is prominent in many areas, like the vibrant suburb of Little India. Streets across the neighbourhood are lit up with bright lights and colourful decorations, cultural programmes, and more are lined up before the festivity.

Mauritius

Almost half of the Mauritius population comprises Hindus. It comes as no surprise that the festival of light is celebrated with full gusto in the country. In fact, Diwali is a public holiday in this country, and people celebrate the festival by decorating their homes with rangolis and lights.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, Diwali is known as Hari Diwali, which is celebrated for five days. On this day, people take a bath in oil before dawn, clean their homes and perform pujas, and then head to the temples to seek blessings from God.

Fiji

Diwali is one of the main festivals of Fiji, which is also a public holiday. It is a surprise to know that not only Indo-Fijians celebrate this festival, but also all communities celebrate Diwali with great joy and happiness by decorating their homes by lighting up diyas, making rangolis and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh.

South Africa

Diwali has become a major festival in the country due to the Indian diaspora. People light up their homes with a lot of diyas, perform pujas, visit temples and host cultural events and programmes to celebrate the festival together.

Trinidad and Tobago

The country has one of the largest East Indian populations in the entire Caribbean region, and therefore, it celebrates Diwali with full fervour with multiple cultural events, music shows, and traditional cuisines.

Guyana

As per the Hindu calendar, the South American country of Guyana observes a national holiday on Diwali. The festival was first celebrated in the 1980s in this country and has since become an inseparable part of its cultural heritage. Just like India, they light up their homes and distribute sweets and visit family and friends during Diwali.

Thailand

