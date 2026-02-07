Explore Bridgerton's Real Life Shoot Locations With This Travel Guide

Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton Season 4 has finally arrived, and audiences are already falling in love with its breathtaking estates, romantic countryside scenes, and majestic London settings. This season centres on Benedict and Sophie’s slow-burning, Cinderella-inspired love story, set against some of England’s most beautiful locations. From peaceful Tudor manors to London’s impressive Georgian architecture, Season 4 highlights a mix of fresh backdrops and beloved returning favourites. If you want to visit these places, keep reading.

Loseley Park, Surrey: Benedict’s Country Retreat ‘My Cottage’

Loseley Park stands as a stunning Elizabethan manor surrounded by 1,400 acres of quiet countryside, making it one of the season’s most striking locations. The family has owned the estate for more than 400 years, bringing genuine character to every scene. Visitors can walk around the grounds on selected days or book a cottage stay for a complete countryside getaway.

Shepperton Studios, Surrey: Purpose Built Regency Backlot

The production filmed a large part of the series on a specially built Regency backlot at Shepperton Studios. The crew created full Georgian streets, Mayfair-style facades and outdoor sets, giving them total control over lighting, weather and crowd moments. Although the studios do not open to the public, the backlot remains essential to the show’s on-screen world.

Ranger’s House, Greenwich: The Bridgerton Family Residence

Located next to the green spaces of Greenwich Park, it offers the ideal upper-class London setting for family scenes. Inside, the house displays the famous Wernher Collection, considered one of Europe’s finest private art collections. Fans can visit through English Heritage, making it one of the easiest filming locations to explore.

Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich: Regency London Streets

The Old Royal Naval College features sweeping colonnades, grand courtyards and riverside views that beautifully represent Regency London’s public spaces. Visitors can roam the grounds freely and step into the breathtaking Painted Hall.

