From Garhmukteshwar To Triveni Sangam: Ganga Expressway to Boost UP’s Spiritual Tourism Circuit

Ganga Expressway to cover 7 major tourist destinations in UP

The Ganga Expressway will connect 7 major tourism destinations in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the spiritual corridor. It will connect places like Garhmukteshwar, Kalkidham, Belhadevi, Chandrika (Shakti peeth), and Triveni Sangam, boosting the tourism economy in the region. The area houses some of the most revered temples and religious sites such as Vasudev Mandir (Hapur), Kalki Dham (Sambhal), Sankat Haran Mandir (Hardoi), Chandirka Devi Mandir (Unnao), Belha Devi Mandir (Pratapgarh) and finally the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.



This comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a tourism boom unlike anything in recent decades. Unprecedented growth in religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh is driving both cultural revival and economic transformation. The cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj have become the spiritual heartland of the country and are driving the state's economy to new heights.



The newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the banks of the holy river Ganga, along with the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the confluence of holy rivers in Prayagraj are witnessing a huge influx of pilgrims and tourists, not just from the country, but globally. As per ANI, the number of tourists to these cities surged by over 30% in the past year. The Uttar Pradesh tourism department estimates that the state earned over ₹20,000 crore from pilgrimage-related travel in 2024. This has also helped small businesses, from street food vendors to handicraft sellers, along with the workers in the hospitality industry.



With the newly launched Ganga Expressway, the ease of travel to the Spiritual Hub of India will become even more accessible. The Uttar Pradesh government, as well as the Central government have paid special attention to spiritual tourism in India's cultural and heritage destinations. Constant efforts are being made to position the state as a year-round pilgrimage hub. The improved road circuit will make tourism more practical than ever. This will likely prompt theyounger generation to embark on faith-based travel and connect them with their roots.