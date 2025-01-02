Published 17:34 IST, January 2nd 2025
Guwahati Becomes India's Fastest Growing Tourist Destination: Agoda Report
Guwahati, has been deemed as the fastest-growing tourist destination preferred by international travellers, planning to visit India
The largest city in north-eastern India, Guwahati, has been deemed as the fastest-growing preferred tourist destination among international travellers visiting India, according to the e-travel platform Agoda.
The travel agency's New Horizons ranking claimed that Puri was the most trending destination for domestic travel. Meanwhile, Langkawi, Malayasia was considered the top trending destination amongst India travellers seeking to escape toa foreign destination.
This online travel agency's travel ranking report comes out on a yearly basis and is formed basis on accommodation booking ranking of the last two years. This helps in identifying the highest rated destinations in domestic, and international escapades.
Guwahati: A gateway to northeastern India's unperturbed beauty
The largest metropolis of Assam is witnessing proliferation as one of the most popular sites among foreign travellers visiting this south Asian nation.
With its ever-expansive tea gardens, grasslands and a local populus rooted in culture, Guwahati opens up a sublime experience for soul searchers. Meanwhile, the city's air connectivity which has further strengthened is a major reason for a rise in interest from tourists.
Assam: The festival magnet in northeastern India
From cultural extravaganzas like Hornbill Festival to Ziro Music festival, Assam has turned out be a city that's being preferred when it comes to hold massive cultural, and music lovers' gatherings. Recently, international music artists from Boney M, Akon, and Cherry Blossom Festivals have visited this northeastern city.
Grammy-award winning musician Ed Sheeran, who shared stage with Arijit Singh last year as the duo sang 'Perfect' live in London, is expected to enthrall his fans on February 12, 2025.
How this coastal eastern India city became a popular tourist destination?
Puri has become as one of the most popular destinations in India on the backs of Jaganath Temple, one of the most revered religious sites to visit in India. In addition to its religious allure, Puri Beach is a treat to the eyes as you relax yourself by the seashore.
This Malaysian archipelago receives fresh interest from Indian travellers
An archipelago of 99 islands in Malaysia, Langkawi, is considered a perfect destination for outbound travellers from India. With Malaysia introducing visa free travel for Indian tourists, Langkawi's has benefitted as a destination capable of attracting Indians interested in foreign travel.
