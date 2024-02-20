Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Hacks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Travelling By Being A Responsible Tourist

Every small step counts towards minimising our impact on the environment and preserving the planet for future generations to enjoy.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Give your contact details and Google locations to a couple of trusted friends and family back home.
How To Reduce Your Carbon Footprint While Travelling | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Travelling is an enriching experience that allows us to explore new places and cultures, but it also contributes to our carbon footprint. From air travel to accommodation and transportation, every aspect of travel has an environmental impact. However, there are steps we can take to minimise our carbon footprint while still enjoying our adventures.

Choose public transport

Opt for more sustainable modes of transport, such as trains, buses, or cycling, whenever possible. These options typically have lower carbon emissions compared to cars or planes. Additionally, consider walking or using public transport to explore your destination instead of relying on taxis or rental cars.

Choose public transport | Image: Unsplash

Fly less, fly smart

Air travel is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions. If flying is unavoidable, try to book non-stop flights whenever possible, as take-offs and landings produce the most emissions. Consider offsetting your carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offsets or supporting renewable energy projects.

Pack compact

Pack light to reduce the weight of your luggage, as heavier bags require more fuel to transport. Choose multi-purpose clothing and essentials to minimise the number of items you need to bring. Additionally, consider packing reusable items such as water bottles and shopping bags to reduce waste during your trip.

Stay in eco-friendly accommodation

Choose eco-friendly accommodation options that prioritise sustainability and environmental conservation. Look for hotels and resorts that have implemented measures such as energy-efficient lighting, water-saving systems, and waste recycling programs. Alternatively, consider staying in eco-lodges, campsites, or homestays for a more authentic and sustainable travel experience.

Consider homestays as accommodation | Image: Unsplash

Reduce energy consumption

Be mindful of your energy consumption while travelling. Turn off lights, air conditioning, and electronics when not in use, and limit your use of hot water to conserve energy. Choose accommodations that use renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power whenever possible.

Support local businesses

Support local businesses, artisans, and farmers during your travels to contribute to the local economy and reduce the carbon footprint associated with imported goods. Eat at locally-owned restaurants, shop at local markets, and participate in community-based tours and activities to immerse yourself in the local culture and support sustainable tourism practices.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

