Have you experience The Thrill Of Caving In Meghalaya?

While the joy of immersing yourself in leisurely strolls down scenic routes sounds relaxing, the adrenaline-pump that travellers feel as they indulge in adventurous activities, particularly caving in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya is a great vacationing alternative.

Recently, Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Bah Paul Lyngdoh said, the picturesque surroundings of Meghalaya offer visitors the chance of exploring caving in world's longest caves, expect an array of water sports from kayaking to rowing at Bara Pani, according to media reports.

Mawsami Caves. Image credit: Meghalaya Tourism

Arwah Caves, Meghalaya. Image credit: Meghalaya Tourism

Fossils, Rare Species, And More: A Trip Through Deepest Caves Of Meghalaya

Some narrow, some tall, and some incredibly deep, the caves of Meghalaya are carved as water meets limestone and sandstone, creating otherworldly formations and eco-systems underneath our feet hiding magnificent formations, rare species and fossils from millions of years ago.

Regular visitors can enjoy a teaser of this wonderful underground world at accessible caves like Arwah and Mawsmai while Krem Dam and Krem Riblai offer extra thrill because of their unconquered nature, according to Meghalaya Tourism.

Veteran spelunkers and fully equipped adventurers have been forging into the subterranean frontiers on Meghalaya’s southern edge every year during the dry season.