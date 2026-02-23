Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival: Know Dates, Venue, Activities, And More Details About The 4-Day Long Event In Uttarakhand | Image: X

Uttarakhand will be hosting its biggest youth-led adventure and cultural event, Himalayan O2 - The Tehri Lake Festival (HO2-TTLF), from March 6 to 9, 2026. This dynamic event will transform the picturesque Tehri Lake and its surrounding areas into a vibrant hub showcasing sports, arts, culture, music, and local heritage. Here’s all you need to know.

What to expect from HO2-TTLF?

Organised by the district administration of Tehri Garhwalin collaboration with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) and billed as a festival where “freedom meets the mountains”, HO₂-TTLF, the four-day festival invites adventurers, creators, performers, and families to celebrate “Freedom in the Mountains” amidst the breathtaking Himalayan foothills.

This year’s edition will showcase live performances by artists such as Pandavaas and Amit Trivedi, bringing a strong musical highlight to the programme.

Nitika Khandelwal (IAS), District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal, said the 2026 edition will go beyond the lakefront and host activities at major tourist spots across the district. "The festival will not be limited to Tehri Lake. Activities will also be organised at key tourist destinations across the district so that prominent spots become centres of tourism activity during the festival," she said.

Over 100 hotels in the district have joined hands with the administration to offer accommodation support, with specific rooms set aside for the festival dates.

Details of activities:

The festival will host a Photography Competition, Master Chef Tehri, a Painting Contest, a River Rafting Competition, Fashion Shows and Pageants, Rap and Music Battles, along with various Adventure Sports.

Organisers will also present cultural and awareness programmes under the “Save Ganga” theme. These will include heritage showcases, devotional events such as Ganga Aarti, traditional performances, local food stalls, and community exhibitions, offering visitors a rich insight into the region’s heritage.

Local and upcoming artists will also perform on stage throughout the festival, creating an energetic musical backdrop for the mountain setting.

