Published 22:14 IST, August 7th 2024
Independence Day 2024: Monuments In India That Capture Essence Of Freedom Struggle
As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, immersing yourself in the country’s rich history can add depth to the festivities, and make it more memorable.
- Travel
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Places of national interest that people must visit on Independence Day 2024 | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:14 IST, August 7th 2024