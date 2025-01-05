Iran Is World's Oldest Country; Discover Which Nations Follow Up

Labelling a place as a country is no small feat, let alone recognizing it as one of the oldest countries in the world. These nations have stood the test of time, surviving countless challenges to earn their place in history.

As we delve into the rich history that has shaped these nations, we uncover fascinating stories filled with culture, heritage, and tradition.

Here are the top six oldest countries in the world, as identified by World Population Review. This list could be a handy reference for any future trivia or discussions.

The top six oldest countries in the world

(Iran. Image: Pexels)

Iran: The title of the oldest country in the world goes to Iran, founded around 3200 BCE. The first city created in the land of the Persians was Susa (now Shush County) making it the cradle of civilization.

Egypt: Following closely is Egypt, established around 3100 BCE. Known for its iconic pyramids and the Nile, it remains a hub of ancient history and culture.

(Egypt. Image: Pexels)

Vietnam: Ranking third, Vietnam was founded around 2879 BCE. Today, it stands as one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the recent times, offering a blend of ancient traditions and modern vibrancy.

Armenia: Armenia comes in fourth, established around 2492 BCE, though its modern formation is often associated with the 6th century BCE. Rich in history, it boasts one of the earliest Christian civilizations.

(China. Image: Pexels)

North Korea: In fifth place is North Korea, founded around 2333 BCE. Though primarily known today for its military presence, its history stretches back thousands of years.

China: Finally, the “Red Dragon,” China, was founded around 2070 BCE. With a history spanning over 4,000 years, it remains one of the most influential and enduring civilizations in the world.