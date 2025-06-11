Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Snana Purnima Rituals, Significance, Important Dates And More - Here's Everything You Need To Know | Image: X

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: The world’s largest chariot festival returns annually in June-July in Puri, Odisha. This year, the festivity officially began on June 11 with Snana Purnima, a ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra at the sacred Jagannath Temple. This annual event marks the start of the vibrant Rath Yatra, attracting millions of pilgrims and tourists from across the globe.

What happens at the Jagannath Rath Yatra?

The three deities—Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra—are ceremoniously taken out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on grand wooden chariots. Thousands of devotees pull these chariots through the streets of Puri towards the Gundicha Temple, about 3 km away. A week later, their return journey, known as the Bahuda Yatra, brings them back.

Important dates and customs

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Festival of Chariots, is among the most significant and revered Hindu festivals in India. According to media reports, this year, it will commence on June 27 and end on July 5. The nine-day festival involves several various rituals, culminating in the deities' return to the Jagannath Temple.

As per reports, the construction of the chariot started on April 30, Akshaya Tritiya. From June 13 to June 26, Anavasara takes place, during which the deities retreat into seclusion. On June 26, Gundicha Marjana marks the cleansing of the Gundicha Temple in preparation for their arrival. The main Rath Yatra begins on June 27 and continues until July 5, culminating in Suna Besha and Niladri Bijay.

More about Jagannath Rath

Every year, craftsmen create three massive wooden chariots in traditional designs: Nandighosha for Jagannath (16 wheels), Taladhwaja for Balabhadra (14 wheels), and Darpadalana for Subhadra (12 wheels). These chariots, crafted from specific neem-like wood and assembled using over 600-800 pieces, feature temple-like canopies adorned with more than 1,200 metres of cloth.

A notable ritual, Chera Pahara, involves the Gajapati King sweeping the chariot grounds with a gold broom, representing humility and equality before the divine.

Significance of Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra holds deep religious significance and symbolises unity, equality, and devotion. It allows even the most marginalised communities to pull the chariots and witness the deities, which are otherwise inaccessible when housed in the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple.