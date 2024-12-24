Kashmir To Kanyakumari: NueGo’s Electric Bus Sets Maximum Distance Record

The latest feather on the cap for Indian e-mobility player can be credited to NueGo, an electric bus service from GreenCell Mobility, which was recognized by the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and ‘India Book of Records’ for setting the record of maximum distance covered by an e-bus.

in a single expedition that commenced on October 4, NueGo’s E-K2K travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Over the course its expedition. it covered 4,039 emissions free kms across 200 cities & towns, from 3,500 ft to sea level,

Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records adjudicator Kashmira Shah presented the record citations and medals to Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO, GreenCell Mobility.

After this electrically fueled journey commenced, which strengthened the faith in environmentally friendly mass mobility alternatives, Chawla said, "NueGo’s E-K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) journey marks a significant milestone in showcasing the transformative potential of electric buses for mass mobility and a sustainable future."