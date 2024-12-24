Published 19:36 IST, December 24th 2024
Kashmir To Kanyakumari: NueGo’s Electric Bus Sets Maximum Distance Record
NueGo's E-K2K creates record of being the electric mass mobility vehicle to have travelled the maximum distance in a single road trip.
The latest feather on the cap for Indian e-mobility player can be credited to NueGo, an electric bus service from GreenCell Mobility, which was recognized by the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and ‘India Book of Records’ for setting the record of maximum distance covered by an e-bus.
in a single expedition that commenced on October 4, NueGo’s E-K2K travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Over the course its expedition. it covered 4,039 emissions free kms across 200 cities & towns, from 3,500 ft to sea level,
Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records adjudicator Kashmira Shah presented the record citations and medals to Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO, GreenCell Mobility.
After this electrically fueled journey commenced, which strengthened the faith in environmentally friendly mass mobility alternatives, Chawla said, "NueGo’s E-K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) journey marks a significant milestone in showcasing the transformative potential of electric buses for mass mobility and a sustainable future."
"Spanning over 200 cities and towns, this record-breaking journey raised awareness about cleaner, greener modes of travel through impactful community engagement initiatives, truly embodying the spirit of the 'E-bus that does good," he said.
