Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How To Avoid Digital Scams During This 45-Day-Long Festival?

Maha Kumbh Mela: Know how to protect yourself from digital frauds, and common scams. | Image: Mahakumbhfestival.com

Maha Kumbh 2025: Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering on earth that's held every 12 years, has finally commenced in Prayagraj with millions of pilgrims, and devotees who've gathered to participate in religious traditions like taking a snan (holy dip) at Sangam, or performing aartis, and pujas.

However, a gathering of millions also increases chances of first timers at Maha Kumbh Mela being duped or being at risk from digital scams, including accommodation frauds. Check out possible scams and common frauds that might take place during this 45-day-long religious festival.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Accommodation sham and fake travel listings

An online swindler might entice a first timer at Maha Kumbh with websites or advertisements that highlight cheap flights, and hotels which don't even exist. The most common way of becoming a victim is by making advance payments. Avoid payments before arriving at your choice of accomodation.

Fake QR codes and online payment fraud

UPI and QR code payments are common practice, and scammers know it. They might exploit devotees by sharing fake QR codes, donation links and make unauthorised payment requests. The trick is to rely on cash payments rather than completely relying on digital payments.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Cyber-attacks, and phishing on public platforms

Major public systems such as registration portals and booking websites could be targeted by cybercriminals.

Phishing emails and fake UPI payment requests are common tactics to make individuals into sharing personal data.

Risks from using public wi-fi at Maha Kumbh 2025