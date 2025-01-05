Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Kashmiri Pandits Receives Invite To Attend Religious Festivities In Prayagraj

On a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi and Mata Bhadrakali shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, invited locals to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj slated for Januray 13 to February 26.

The chief secretary was honoured by Kashmiri Pandits at a special event at the Bhadrakali temple, accompanied by his wife, senior IAS officer Rashmi Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "The Maha Kumbh is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited people from across the country and around the world to participate. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, we invite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Kumbh," citing a PTI report.

Appreciating the important contributions made by Kashmiri Pandits, Singh said, "We want to invite them to the Kumbh." Speaking about preparations being made for the mega event, Singh explained, "A Kumbh city has been built on 4,000 hectares of land. We have been preparing for the past year and a half, with Rs 7,000 crore invested in enhancing Prayagraj’s infrastructure."

What to expect from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025?