Maharashtra's First Ever Glass Bridge Over Napne Waterfall Promotes Eco-tourism

Napne Bridge: Good news for all the travel enthusiasts, as the Maharashtra government has opened the Napne Glass Bridge in Vaibhavwadi, Sindhudurg, the first-ever glass structure built over a waterfall.

The Napne bridge inaugurated on July 22, 2025, offers visitors a thrilling walk above the cascading Napne Falls. The view from above the glass ceilings is just stunning during the monsoon season.

What Makes Napne Bridge So Special?

Lush greenery around waterfall near Nadhavade village, surrounded by dense forests and rich biodiversity, including hornbills and other wildlife is picture perfect location for visitors.

The bridge is just 3 km far from Vaibhavwadi railway station and 6 km from Nadhavade.

Features & Design Of Napne Bridge

The bridge is built with strong transparent glass floor. It offers panoramic views of the waterfall below. The bridge is decorated with colorful arch-style railings that gives it beautiful look.

Tourism & Economic Impact

Developed under the Sindhuratna tourism promotion scheme with a budget of ₹99.63 lakh, the bridge is expected to boost eco-tourism in the Konkan region and generate local employment.