Make Rose Day Special By Visiting These Stunning Rose Gardens With Your Partner

As Valentine’s Week starts tomorrow, couples have already begun treating each other with thoughtful gestures. With Rose Day kicking off the celebrations on day one, many people have planned lovely surprises and activities for their loved ones.

But if you’re still searching for the perfect way to make the day memorable, don’t worry, it’s not too late. Why not plan a romantic trip to one of the world’s most stunning rose gardens? And even if you visit after Rose Day, there’s no need to stress, because for true lovers, every day becomes a celebration of love.

La Roseraie du Val-de-Marne, France

Established in 1899, this historic garden showcases more than 3,000 rose varieties, including rare and ancient species.

Queen Mary’s Gardens, London, UK

Situated in Regent’s Park, this garden displays over 12,000 roses across 85 varieties. Its elegant design and colourful blooms attract both Londoners and tourists throughout the year.

International Rose Test Garden, Portland, USA

Founded in 1917, this garden remains the oldest continuously operating rose test garden in the United States. It features more than 10,000 rose plants and plays an important role in introducing new rose varieties.

Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Chandigarh, India

Spread over 30 acres, Zakir Hussain Rose Garden holds more than 1,600 rose varieties. It stands as one of the most impressive rose collections in the country.

National Rose Garden, Delhi, India

The National Rose Garden, also known as the National Indo-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, sits in the heart of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. This peaceful green space highlights the lasting charm of roses while offering visitors a welcome escape from the busy city atmosphere.

Valby Park Rose Garden, Denmark

Denmark’s Valby Park Rose Garden features over 12,000 roses in 176 different varieties. The garden offers a vibrant and diverse display for nature enthusiasts.

Europa-Rosarium, Sangerhausen, Germany