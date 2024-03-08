×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Mathura MP Hema Malini Expresses Her Wish For A Corridor Like Mahakaleshwar In Banke Bihari Temple

After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Shivratri, MP and actress Hema Malini wished for a similar corridor in Banke Bihari Temple in Vridavan.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hema Malini at Mahakaleshwar Temple | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Legendary actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. She performed the Abhishek and seeked blessings from Lord Shiva and the holy shrine. While interacting with media, Hema Malini expressed a wish that is related to her constituency Mathura.

Corridor in Banke Bihari Temple

Elected from Mathura constituency, Hema Malini has been selected as BJP’s candidate from the constituency once again, for the third time. After offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, BJP MP Hema Malini said to news agency ANI, "Had a good darshan and many congratulations to all of you on Mahashivratri...Just like such a beautiful corridor has been built here in Mahakal, we also want that (corridor) should be built soon in Banke Bihari (temple) also so that the crowd can be managed..."

Actress and MP Hema Malini talked about a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan | Image: ANI

The MP spoke about the crowd at Banke Bihari in Vrindavan and said that many devotees go to visit the temple, just like Mahakaleshwar. A corridor would definitely help in crowd management. Hema also added that she prayed to Lord Shiva that she can serve the people of Mathura for another tenure.

Hema Malini's heartfelt thank you to PM Narendra Modi

The actress had earlier expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for announcing her candidature from Mathura. In an Instagram post, she said, “Pranams first to my lord of Vrindavan🙏Thank you Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Nadda ji for selecting me to contest from Mathura for a 3rd term🙏 I will try to live up to your expectations by executing interesting plans I have for my constituency, some of which are almost halfway through. I will strive for our ideology of vikas & viksit. Thank you for your confidence & trust🙏”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

