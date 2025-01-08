Mumbai Airport First In India To Receive ACI Level 5 Accreditation For Customer Experience

The Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai becomes the first airport in India to receive the Airport Council International (ACI) level 5 accreditation for its Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme.

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, says, “There can be no greater feeling of gratitude than to have our @CSMIA_Official receive @ACIWorld’s prestigious Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience. Not only are we the first airport in India but also only the third in the world to do so.”

In November 2024, CSMIA sustained its growth trajectory by accommodating 4.77 million passengers and experiencing a substantial increase in cargo operations. Of the total passenger count, 3.4 million were domestic travelers, while 1.37 million were international visitors.

Throughout the month, Mumbai International Airport managed 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), comprising 9,696 domestic movements, including cargo flights, and 7,504 international movements, which also included cargo operations.

CSMIA reiterated its dedication to upholding its position as a frontrunner in the global aviation industry. By prioritizing the delivery of exceptional services and enhancing connectivity, the airport continues to establish new standards in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.