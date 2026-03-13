Must-Visit Travel Destinations In India During Blooming Spring Season

Spring is one of the most pleasant seasons for travel. The weather turns mild, flowers start to bloom, and landscapes look fresh after the long winter. Whether you want to enjoy cool mountain air, walk through colourful gardens, or relax in the peaceful countryside, spring gives you the perfect reason to pack your bags and explore.

Uttarakhand

Spring is one of the best times to visit Uttarakhand. During this season, the hills fill with blooming rhododendrons, locally known as buransh, which colour the mountains in shades of red and pink. Destinations such as Auli, Chopta, and Mukteshwar offer breathtaking Himalayan views along with pleasant weather.

Kashmir

Spring turns Kashmir into a colourful paradise. The famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar comes alive with thousands of tulips in bright shades of red, yellow, and pink. Almond blossoms and fresh greenery make the valley even more beautiful.

Himachal Pradesh

Spring brings clear skies, blooming apple orchards, and comfortable weather to Himachal Pradesh. Popular hill stations like Shimla, Manali, and Kasol also remain less crowded than they are during the busy summer season.

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Rajasthan

Many people consider Rajasthan mainly a winter destination, but spring offers an equally wonderful experience, and perhaps an even better one. The weather stays warm without becoming too harsh. The forts and palaces also shine more beautifully under the soft spring sunlight.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg looks beautiful throughout the year, but spring adds something truly special. During this season, the coffee plantations bloom and fill the air with an incredible fragrance. Misty hills, dense forests, and cool weather make it an ideal place for slow and peaceful travel.

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