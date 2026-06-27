Nainital Witnesses Massive Weekend Rush, Heavy Footfalls At Naini Lake, Mall Road And Other Popular Tourist Spots

A surge in weekend tourism has brought the hill town of Nainital to life as visitors from the northern plains arrive to escape the scorching summer heat.

Popular attractions across the lake city witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day, giving a significant boost to the local hospitality and tourism sectors while also increasing pressure on traffic management.

Since morning, major tourist destinations including Naini Lake, Mall Road, Snow View, Tiffin Top, Cave Garden, and Himalayan View Point have remained crowded with visitors. Long queues were seen for boating on Naini Lake, while Mall Road was packed with tourists enjoying the pleasant weather.



Hotel and guest house operators said nearly 70 per cent of rooms have been occupied this weekend.



Restaurants, cafes, taxi operators, and local handicraft shops have also reported increased business as visitor numbers continue to rise.



The ongoing heatwave across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the northern plains has prompted many families to head to the hills.

The recently concluded NEET examination has also contributed to the tourist influx, with several families choosing Nainital as a holiday destination. Cool temperatures, mild sunshine, and clear skies have further enhanced the town's appeal.

The growing number of visitors has, however, resulted in heavy traffic congestion across the city. Long queues of vehicles were reported on Mall Road and at key entry points into Nainital, with traffic police and local police personnel deployed throughout the day to regulate movement.



SP City Dr Jagdish Chandra said, "Devotees visiting Kainchi Dham are being transported to the temple through a shuttle service. Similarly, tourists arriving in Nainital are being taken into the city via shuttle buses once the parking facilities are full. Visitors with confirmed hotel bookings, however, are being allowed direct entry into the town."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the weekend tourist rush is expected to keep the hill station busy. (ANI)

