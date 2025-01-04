Namo Bharat To Bring Delhi-Meerut Travel Time Under An Hour

Namo Bharat train ready for movement on the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will reduce interstate travel time between Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to within an hour.

The 13 kilometers stretch of the RRTS, which connects Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar, Delhi is ready and will be functional soon, according to The Financial Express report.

The inauguration in the presence of PM Narendra Modi was slated for December, however, the event has been delayed to January due to national mourning that was being observed due to the passing away of ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Currently, the functional RRTS route operates from Sahibabad to Meerut. The new opening will have two additional Delhi stations- New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar to the corridor. The Sarai Kale Khan, and Jangpura stations in Delhi are also expected to be operational by April, and May 2025.

New Ashok Nagar RRTS and metro stations

The New Ashok Nagar station will connect to the New Ashok Nagar Metro station via a foot overbridge, just 100 meters away. To enhance accessibility, two additional footbridges will be constructed, linking neighbourhoods like Chilla Village and Mayur Vihar Extension.

Anand Vihar station will be the first underground stop on the RRTS line and is poised to be a major transit hub with connections to the Pink and Blue Metro lines, Anand Vihar railway station, and inter-state bus terminals.

Anand Vihar RRTS station key features

Anand Vihar station is designed to manage high footfall, offering three lifts, five escalators, and two entry/exit gates. Currently, the RRTS corridor has nine operational stations, including Sahibabad and Meerut South. The upcoming additions will increase the total to 11 stations, further enhancing connectivity.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Functional Namo Bharat stations

The Rs 30,000 crore Delhi-Meerut RRTS project includes the following operational stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai (EPE), Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. The corridor allows passengers to cover a distance of 42 km in just 30 minutes, compared to an hour by road.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Proposed stations