Navratri 2025: Know These Best Places To Enjoy Dandiya And Garba Night In Delhi/NCR | Image: X

Navratri is just around the corner, and it is not only about fasting and prayers but also about music, dance, and cultural celebrations. In Delhi, Navratri nights come alive with dandiya and garba events organised in clubs, community grounds, and cultural centres.

With beautifully decorated stages, live music, food stalls, and energetic crowds, these events offer the perfect way to enjoy the festive spirit. If you are in the capital during Navratri 2025, here are the top places to experience the best dandiya and garba celebrations.

Delhi Haat, INA

Dilli Haat remains one of the most popular venues for festive celebrations. During Navratri 2025, it will host live folk music along with traditional dandiya and garba performances.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turns into a massive venue for Delhi’s biggest dandiya nights. Thousands join in to dance to live bands and DJs playing a mix of Bollywood hits and traditional garba songs. Food courts and selfie zones add to the festive experience.

Tagore Garden – Pacific Dandiya Nights

For a true Gujarati dandiya experience, the Delhi Gujarati Samaj offers the perfect spot. Dressed in vibrant chaniya-cholis and kediyas, people gather here for lively garba rounds. The event welcomes families and features cultural performances, traditional food, and festive cheer.

Gurugram - Kingdom Of Dreams

If you enjoy a modern vibe, head to the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, where glamorous dandiya nights feature themed décor and celebrity performers. The venue lights up with dazzling effects, fusion music, and choreographed acts that bring a contemporary flavour to the traditional dance.