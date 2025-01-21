Netizens In Splits Over Google Map's Car Parking Spot Judgement

While Bengaluru residents are commonly found boasting about the tech capital of India's pleasant weather, the traffic status of the city gives them a reason to laugh on the weekends.

Bangalore has several elevated corridors, tunnels, and flyovers, the largest city of Karnataka still seems to be struggling with traffic snarls throughout the year.

Recently, a Bengaluru city resident claimed on Reddit that whilst his vehicle was stuck in traffic, Google Map referred to his location as a parking spot. The Bengaluru traffic was able to trick the navigation application, extending a fresh twist on same old traffic woes.

The Reddit user shared a screenshot of Google Maps, showing his location being saved as a parking spot. Further, the post read, "“I was stuck in traffic on Domlur flyover for so long today that Google Maps thinks I parked there."

Reddit user shared a screenshot of Google Maps, showing his location being saved as a parking spot. Image credit: Reddit

Bengaluru's traffic trick on Google Maps: Netizens respond with rationale, and laughter

The post instantly went viral, resulting in a series of reactions from social media users. While many thought of textualizing their rationale, the rest were under a laughter spell over the situation.

Another Reddit user wrote, “Technically you are parked if you are not moving," while another added, “Google Maps does not determine if we parked or not by the amount of time we stay at a place. It does when your Bluetooth gets disconnected from the car. So most likely you turned your car OFF to save some fuel and Google Maps assumed you had parked. Good luck on Bangalore traffic."

“Another Peak Bengaluru moment," another comment read.