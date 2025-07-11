Planning a Trip to China? Visa-Free Entry Now Allowed for 70+ Countries But Is India on the List? Check Here

Updated 11 July 2025 at 09:30 IST
Looking to explore the wonders of China, from the Great Wall to streets of Beijing? Well, here’s some exciting news! China has just made it easier for travelers to visit by allowing citizens from over 70 countries to enter without a visa.
Yes, you heard that right, no visa required for up to 30 days. But the big question is: Is India on the list?
In a significant move to boost its tourism sector, China has announced a new policy that allows visa-free entry for citizens from 74 countries.
Effective from July 16, 2024, travelers from these nations can now enter China without the hassle of applying for a visa and stay for up to 30 days.
This decision marks a major shift in China’s visa policy, offering a fresh opportunity for both tourism and business travelers.
This visa-free entry initiative is part of China’s broader strategy to stimulate its economy and revitalize the tourism industry, which took a hit during the pandemic.
According to reports, the country witnessed a 100% increase in foreign visitors in 2024, with over 20 million tourists entering China without a visa, a clear sign that the world is eager to explore China once again.
This surge in travel is also a result of the country’s reopened borders after strict COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2023.
Tourism experts are optimistic about the policy change, expecting a rise in international visitors. As a result, travel companies and local businesses are preparing for a tourism boom. This increase in visitors is likely to boost the local economy and create more opportunities in the tourism sector.
Now, the big question: Is India on the list? As of now, India is not part of the visa-free list for China.
However, with growing tourism ties between the two countries and a large number of Indian travelers eager to explore China, it’s possible that future agreements may include Indian citizens in the visa-free program.
Published 11 July 2025 at 09:30 IST