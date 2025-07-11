Planning a Trip to China? Visa-Free Entry Now Allowed for 70+ Countries But Is India on the List? Check Here

China Allows Visa-Free Entry for 70+ Countries But Is India on the List? | Image: X

Looking to explore the wonders of China, from the Great Wall to streets of Beijing? Well, here’s some exciting news! China has just made it easier for travelers to visit by allowing citizens from over 70 countries to enter without a visa.

Yes, you heard that right, no visa required for up to 30 days. But the big question is: Is India on the list?

China Permits Visa-free Entry To Over 70 Countries

In a significant move to boost its tourism sector, China has announced a new policy that allows visa-free entry for citizens from 74 countries.

Effective from July 16, 2024, travelers from these nations can now enter China without the hassle of applying for a visa and stay for up to 30 days.

This decision marks a major shift in China’s visa policy, offering a fresh opportunity for both tourism and business travelers.

This visa-free entry initiative is part of China’s broader strategy to stimulate its economy and revitalize the tourism industry, which took a hit during the pandemic.

According to reports, the country witnessed a 100% increase in foreign visitors in 2024, with over 20 million tourists entering China without a visa, a clear sign that the world is eager to explore China once again.

This surge in travel is also a result of the country’s reopened borders after strict COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2023.

Countries Included in the Visa-Free List:

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Peru Uruguay

Asia and Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Japan, Croatia, and the Balkan states were added to China’s visa-free list in November 2024.

Middle East

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Central Asia and the Caucasus

Azerbaijan (it will join the 30-day visa-free list of countries on July 16, 2025)

Georgia

Kazakhstan

The Impact on China's Tourism

Tourism experts are optimistic about the policy change, expecting a rise in international visitors. As a result, travel companies and local businesses are preparing for a tourism boom. This increase in visitors is likely to boost the local economy and create more opportunities in the tourism sector.

Is India On The China Visa-Free Country List?

Now, the big question: Is India on the list? As of now, India is not part of the visa-free list for China.