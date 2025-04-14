Planning A Trip To Masai Mara Where Ranbir Kapoor Proposed To Alia Bhatt? Don't Forget To Pack These Essentials

Masai Mara has become one of the most sought-after destinations for travellers. Nestled in the heart of nature, the National Reserve in Kenya offers an unforgettable adventure with big cats and open skies. Masai Mara grabbed the spotlight after Alia Bhatt shared a photo from her proposal, which took place in the heart of the national reserve. In the viral photo, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen on his knees popping the question, while an elated Alia could not control herself from blushing hard. The iconic photo was first shared by the Raazi actress on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary on April 14, 2023.

As per experts, best time to visit Masai Mara is in the dry season between the months of July and October. This period is preferred by those who want to witness the great migration. If you, too, are planning a trip to an African destination this summer, make sure to pack the right essentials for comfort, safety and enjoyment. Take note of the list of things to pack for your trip to enjoy a stress-free, relaxing vacation.

Lightweight garments

It is advised to carry beige, khaki, and olive-green clothing to help blend into the environment and minimise insect attraction. Early mornings and evenings can be chilly, so pack a fleece or light jacket. The weather can be unpredictable, and a rain jacket is essential, especially during the rainy season.

Comfortable footwear

Since the area is mostly surrounded by jungle and wilderness, expect a fair share of walking. Sturdy sneakers or hiking boots are necessary for game drives and bush walks.

Sun protection

A wide-brimmed hat and UV-protected sunglasses will shield you from the harsh African sun. Protect yourself from the intense sun exposure using sunscreens and lip balm.

Camera gear/binoculars

Masai Mara is one of the most picturesque places. Make sure to capture the majestic wildlife with a good camera. It is also advised to carry extra memory cards and a battery to make sure you don't run out of space in the middle of the safari. Charging options may be limited, so carry extra power sources and a universal travel adapter. Carry binoculars to enhance your wildlife viewing experience by spotting animals from a distance. If you do not want to carry it, binoculars are also available for purchase close to the reserve.

First aid

Include basic medicines, band-aids, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and any prescription medications. Masai Mara has mosquitoes and other insects, so carry a strong repellent. Hand sanitizers and wet wipes are also essential for the safari.

Travel documents