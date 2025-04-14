Raveena Tandon Just Dropped the Perfect Paris Itinerary! Must Check If You Are Planning to Visit | Image: Instagram

Planning a trip to Paris? Raveena Tandon has already done the homework for you! The actress has shared some must-visit spots that should definitely be on your list before you head to the City of Love.

Actress Raveena Tandon is currently enjoying a holiday in Paris with her daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani. She posted several photos from her trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her fun-filled family vacation.

In the caption, she wrote, “From Mona Lisa to Mickey Mouse,” hinting at visits to famous places.

Sneak-a-Peak Into Raveena's Paris Trip: Places You Should Must See

One of the pictures shows Raveena posing for a selfie in the Le Marais area, a popular Paris neighbourhood known for its pretty streets, museums, and cute shops.

She also shared a video of herself posing happily on the streets near the famous Val-de-Grâce Church, which is known for its beautiful dome and French Baroque style.

Raveena was also seen enjoying the sunshine while sipping a drink and soaking in the lovely views.

The family explored the luxury shopping street Rue Saint-Honoré, which is full of famous brand stores and is close to famous places like the Louvre Museum, Palais Royal, and Place Vendôme.

Raveena also visited the Louvre Pyramid, a famous glass and metal structure made by architect I.M. Pei. Under the pyramid, there are small cafes and bookshops where people can relax.

One of the pictures shows Raveena and Rasha walking on a tree-lined road with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Their Paris trip included good food, museum visits, and lots of happy memories.