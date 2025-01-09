Royal Jordanian Airlines To Introduce Direct Flights To India And Amman

Royal Jordanian Airlines is set to launch the country's first direct flights connecting Amman with Mumbai and New Delhi. The Mumbai route will begin with four weekly flights starting April 17, 2025, while the New Delhi route will commence on September 17, 2025, with four weekly services.

These new routes are part of Royal Jordanian's expansion strategy to enhance connectivity and promote Jordan as a premier tourism destination for the Indian market. As part of its "Explore Jordan" initiative, Royal Jordanian is introducing Indian travellers to the diverse experiences that Jordan has to offer.

The country’s ancient wonders, including the iconic Petra and the Dead Sea, combined with modern vibrancy of Amman, present a unique travel opportunity just five hours away from India. The airline is looking to position Jordan as a boutique tourism destination for Indian visitors, showcasing its unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary appeal.

The flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will be operated using Royal Jordanian’s new A320neo aircraft, featuring dual-class configurations (Economy and Business) with advanced in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi services, ensuring a premium travel experience. With a flight duration of only five hours, these new services will offer Indian travellers easy access to Jordan’s rich cultural offerings.

To attract Indian travellers, Royal Jordanian is offering fares starting at ₹19,999 one-way and ₹33,333 for return flights. The airline's positioning in Amman will provide Indian travellers connections to destinations across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.